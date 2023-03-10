These personal memoirs are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“We Should Not Be Friends: The Story of a Friendship”
by Will Schwalbe
Tracing an extraordinary, life-changing college friendship over decades of challenge and change, this warm, funny and irresistible book follows the author as he, joining a little-known secret society at Yale, finds an unlikely friend in a physically imposing, loud, star wrestler determined to become a Navy SEAL.
“All the Beauty in the World: The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Me”
by Patrick Bringley
A fascinating, revelatory portrait of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and its treasures by a former New Yorker staffer who spent a decade as a museum guard.
“Tell Me Good Things: On Love, Death, and Marriage”
by James Runcie
In this startling and intimate memoir of life before death and love after grief, the internationally bestselling author tells the story of his wife’s battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease and her death, while celebrating her life, in all its color, humor and brightness.
“Forager: Field Notes for Surviving a Family Cult”
by Michelle Dowd
A shattering and poetic memoir of the author’s experience growing up in an apocalyptic cult, and how understanding the natural world was her key to escape and survival.
“Unraveling: What I Learned about Life While Shearing Sheep, Dyeing Wool, and Making the World’s Ugliest Sweater”
by Peggy Orenstein
In this lively, funny memoir, Orenstein sets out to make a sweater from scratch – shearing, spinning, dyeing wool – and in the process discovers how we find our deepest selves through craft.
“The Urgent Life: My Story of Love, Loss, and Survival”
by Bozoma Saint John
Taking readers through the dizzying, numbing days of multiple griefs, the author shares her journey forward through the highs and lows as she negotiates life as a woman determined to learn from tragedies to build a remarkable life worth living even in her brokenness.