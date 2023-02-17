These works of science fiction are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Ocean’s Echo”
by Everina Maxwell
A security threat on his own, Tennalhin Halkana, who can read minds, is conscripted into the military under dubious circumstances. There, he finds an ally in a duty-bound soldier who refuses his illegal orders to sync with Tennal’s mind until they learn this may be the key to stopping a war.
“The Terraformers”
by Annalee Newitz
As part of the Environmental Rescue Team, Destry is dedicated to terraforming the planet Sask-E until she discovers a city full of people that shouldn’t exist. As she uncovers more about their past, she starts to question the mission she’s devoted her life to.
“Convergence”
by Zoraida Cordova
When the close-orbiting planets of Eiram and E’ronoh engage in all-out war after an assassination attempt, Jedi Knight Gella Nattai, to save both worlds, volunteers to expose a killer along with Axel Greylark, who has been sent to represent the Republic’s interests in the investigation.
“The Mountain in the Sea”
by Ray Nayler
On the remote island of Con Dao Archipelago, marine biologist Dr. Ha Nguyen studies a highly intelligent, dangerous octopus species that could hold the key to extra-human intelligence and must protect them from powerful forces who want to use them for their own nefarious means.
“Wayward”
by Chuck Wendig
Five years after ordinary Americans sleepwalked across the country to a destination they only knew, followed by the shepherds – friends and family who gave up everything to protect them – the survivors seek to rebuild human society with the help of three unlikely heroes.
“Poster Girl”
by Veronica Roth
After the collapse of the Delegation, an oppressive dystopian regime, Sonya, a poster girl imprisoned for her involvement, is offered a chance at freedom if she finds a missing girl stolen from her parents by the old regime, forcing her to confront a past rife with lies and dark secrets.