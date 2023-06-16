These travelogues are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Walking With Sam: A Father, a Son, and Five Hundred Miles Across Spain”
by Andrew McCarthy
This intimate, candid and hopeful travel memoir chronicles a 500-mile trek by the actor and his eldest son, Sam, across Spain’s Camino de Santiago, during which they created a more meaningful connection through honest conversations as they get to know each other as adults.
“Look for Me There: Grieving My Father, Finding Myself”
by Luke Russert
After his news legend father died unexpectedly, the Emmy Award-winning journalist embarked on a three-plus-year odyssey across six continents to discover the world and, ultimately, find himself in this poignant reflection offering encouragement to examine our choices, take risks and discover our truest selves.
“The Last Ride of the Pony Express: My 2,000-mile Horseback Journey into the Old West”
by Will Grant
Inspired by the likes of Mark Twain, Sir Richard Burton and Horace Greeley, a cowboy and journalist takes an epic and authentic horseback journey across the American West as he rides the Pony Express trail from Missouri to California.
“A Line in the World: A Year on the North Sea Coast”
by Dorthe Nors
An author chronicles her year-long exploration of the North Sea coast from Skagen, Denmark, to the Wadden Sea Islands, tracing the area’s history, geography and culture and reflecting on her ancestral ties to the region.
“American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal”
by Neil King Jr.
A former Wall Street Journal reporter chronicles his 330-mile walk from Washington, D.C., to New York City in an effort to rediscover what matters in life after a life-threatening battle with cancer.
“The (Big) Year That Flew By: Twelve Months, Six Continents, and the Ultimate Birding Record”
by Arjan Dwarshuis
An epic tale of one passionate birder’s record-breaking adventure through 40 countries over six continents – in just one year – to see 6,852 bird species, rare and common, before many go extinct.