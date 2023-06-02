These books on U.S. History are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“The Last Honest Man: The CIA, the FBI, the Mafia, and the Kennedys – And One Senator’s Fight to Save Democracy”
by James Risen
The former Journal Gazette journalist details how as witnesses were mysteriously murdered and the FBI, NSA, CIA and even the IRS were on the warpath in 1975, a senator named Frank Church stood almost alone in the face of extraordinary abuses of power.
“A Brutal Reckoning: Andrew Jackson, the Creek Indians, and the Epic War for the American South”
by Peter Cozzens
The acclaimed historian chronicles the brutal Creek War of 1813-14, where Andrew Jackson shattered Native American control of the Deep South which led to the infamous Trail of Tears and set the stage for the Civil War.
“Oscar Wars: A History of Hollywood in Gold, Sweat, and Tears”
by Michael Schulman
Chronicling the remarkable, sprawling history of the Academy Awards and the personal dramas that have played out on the stage and off camera, this entertaining exploration of the Oscars features a star-studded cast of some of the most powerful Hollywood players of today and yesterday.
“Homegrown: Timothy Mcveigh and the Rise of Right-wing Extremism”
by Jeffrey Toobin
The New York Times bestselling author presents the definitive account of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, its enduring legacy and how it helped lead to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.
“You Have to Be Prepared to Die Before You Can Begin to Live: Ten Weeks in Birmingham That Changed America”
by Paul Kix
Taking readers behind the scenes of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference’s pivotal 10-week campaign in 1963 to end segregation in Birmingham, Alabama, a journalist zeros in on its specific history and its echoes throughout our culture now.
“Getting Out of Saigon: How a 27-Year-Old Banker Saved 113 Vietnamese Civilians”
by Ralph White
The story of how one Chase Manhattan banker fought to the save the staff of its Saigon branch before the city fell to the North Vietnamese army in the waning days of the Vietnam War.