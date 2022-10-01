These works of Hispanic fiction are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water”
by Angie Cruz
Forced back into the job market after losing her factory gig during the Great Recession, 50-something Cara Romero narrates the story of her life to her career counselor and confronts her darkest secrets and regrets.
“Woman of Light”
by Kali Fajardo-Anstine
In 1930s Denver, Luz “Little Light” Lopez, a tea leaf reader and laundress, begins having visions that transport her to her Indigenous homeland in the nearby Lost Territory, where she must save her family stories from disappearing into oblivion.
“A Proposal They Can’t Refuse”
by Natalie Caña
Kamilah, a Puerto Rican chef, and Liam, an Irish American whiskey distiller, are blackmailed by their grandfathers, best friends since boyhood, into getting married or risk losing the building that houses both their businesses.
“After the Hurricane”
by Leah Franqui
After losing track of her estranged father after Hurricane Maria, Elena Vega heads to Puerto Rico to unravel the truth about who her father was and what happened to him and to find relatives she’s never met.
“The Daughter of Doctor Moreau”
by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
When the arrival of Eduardo Lizalde sets in motion a dangerous chain of events, Carlota Moreau finds her carefully constructed world falling down around her as passion is ignited in the sweltering heat of the jungle where a motley group of monstrosities await.
“Twice a Quinceañera”
by Yamile Saied Méndez
To make good use of the wedding venue after her upcoming nuptials are called off, 30-year-old Nadia Palacio decides to throw herself a second quinceañera, aka Sweet 15, until she runs into her college fling who looks even more delicious than a three-tiered cake.