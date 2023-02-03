These works of literary fiction are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Wade in the Water”
by Nyani Nkrumah
In a small, racially divided Mississippi town in 1982, Ella, a Black, unloved, precocious 11-year-old, forms an unlikely friendship with Ms. St. James, a mysterious white woman who has just joined their community, which becomes fraught and complex as boundaries are pushed and dangerous secrets are revealed.
“Small World”
by Laura Zigman
One year after her divorce, Joyce invites her older sister, Lydia, who is also divorced, to live with her until she finds a place of her own. But their relationship begins to fray as revelations from their family’s history come to light, forcing them to finally reckon with their childhood.
“No One Left to Come Looking for You”
by Sam Lipsyte
In Manhattan’s East Village in 1993, a young New Jersey rock musician searches for his bandmate who made off with his prized bass to feed his drug habit and encounters a colorful cast of characters as he uncovers a series of crimes tied to local real estate barons looking to remake New York City.
“Ghost Season”
by Fatin Abbas
Five people in a remote border town in Sudan, including a Sudanese American filmmaker, a white Midwestern aid worker and a local, and an impoverished 12-year-old forge a bond as they experience the profound consequences of the border conflict.
“Small Game”
by Blair Braverman
Cast in a new show called “Civilization,” survivalist Mara and her four teammates, after something goes horribly wrong, stranding them in the northern wilds, face terrifying decisions as “survival” becomes more than a game.
“The Tatami Galaxy”
by Tomihiko Morimi
An unfulfilled college student hurtles through four parallel realities to explore the what-might’ve-been and the what-should-never-be in this Groundhog’s Day-esque campus chronicle from one of Japan’s most popular authors.