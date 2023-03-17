The following romantic comedies are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Ruby Spencer’s Whisky Year”
by Rochelle Bilow
Spending one year living in a tiny town in the Scottish Highlands to write a bestselling cookbook and drink a lot of whiskey, Ruby Spencer starts to see a future that goes beyond her year of adventure when she is embraced by the tight-knit community, including Brochan, the ruggedly handsome local handyman.
“The Neighbor Favor”
by Kristina Forest
Enlisting the help of her new neighbor to find a date for her sister’s wedding, not realizing he is her favorite fantasy author – the same one who ghosted her months ago – aspiring children’s book author Lily Greene finds this simple favor between them becoming anything but.
“Off the Map”
by Trish Doller
When fate throws together worldwide adventurer Carla Black and modern-day cartographer Eamon Sullivan, they find a simple drive across Ireland becoming complicated by chemistry-filled detours, unexpected feelings and the possibility of something more.
“Exes and O’s”
by Amy Lea
A brokenhearted woman looking for love decides to revisit all her exes for second chances along with the help of her new roommate.
“Witcha Gonna Do?”
by Avery Flynn
When she accidentally curses her whole family, a witch with no magical abilities must team up with her know-it-all nemesis, the super-hot jerk she keeps getting set up on dates with, to break the spell and outmaneuver some evil-minded forces bent on world domination.
“End of Story”
by Kylie Scott
Susie isn’t thrilled to discover her ex’s best friend is her home renovation contractor, but worse still is the discovery of a divorce certificate dated 10 years in the future with both their names on it.