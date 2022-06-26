The following works of horror are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“The House Across the Lake”
by Riley Sager
Recently widowed actress Casey Fletcher retreats to her family’s lake house in Vermont, where she passes the time watching the glamorous couple across the lake until the wife disappears and she discovers that the most shocking of secrets can lurk beneath the most placid of surfaces.
“Hide”
by Kiersten White
Fourteen contestants, including Mack, a homeless shelter resident who lost everything, embark on a seven-day competition and the chance to win $50,000 if they can successfully play hide and seek in an abandoned amusement park without being found and eliminated.
“Hidden Pictures”
by Jason Rekulak
Hired as nanny in an affluent New Jersey suburb, Mallory enjoys the stability of the job and bonds with Teddy, a sweet 5-year-old boy who is never without his sketchbook until his drawings suddenly become increasingly sinister.
“Sundial”
by Catriona Ward
Rob is forced to make one last trip out to Sundial, her parent’s property in the wild Mojave Desert where dark secrets are buried, when a frightening accident in her home reveals a disturbing discovery in her oldest daughter’s bedroom.
“The Hacienda”
by Isabel Cañas
In the aftermath of the Mexican War of Independence and the execution of her father, Beatriz accepts Don Rodolfo Solórzano’s proposal of marriage and is whisked away to his remote country estate where she is faced with a malevolent presence linked to his first wife’s death.
“Dead Silence”
by S. A. Barnes
Investigating a strange distress signal, Claire Kovalik and her crew discover a luxury space-liner that vanished 20 years prior and board the vessel to find words scrawled in blood, strange movements and whispers in the dark.