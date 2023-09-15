These contemporary romances are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Same Time Next Summer”
by Annabel Monaghan
While touring a wedding venue near her family’s Long Island beach house, Sam runs into Wyatt, the guy who broke her heart when she was 17. She finds her memories flooding back, remembering who she used to be and the undeniable connection between them, which forces her to make a choice.
“The Art of Scandal”
by Regina Black
After discovering her husband is having an affair, Rachel Abbott agrees to keep playing the ideal Black trophy wife until after his reelection campaign. But she finds it hard to keep her side of the bargain when she falls in love with an artist whose secrets blow everything wide open.
“The Year of Second Chances”
by Lara Avery
When she discovers that her late husband enrolled her in a dating service, which he set up to go into effect a year after his death, Robin Lindstrom puts herself out there and finds herself meeting new people, trying new things and getting a second chance at love – and at loving life.
“Sammy Espinoza’s Last Review”
by Tehlor Kay Mejia
With her life a raging Dumpster fire, music critic Sammy Espinoza, to guarantee her professional comeback, arrives in Ridley Falls, Washington, to gain exclusive access to former rock god Max Ryan’s first ever solo album – and get revenge on this man who ghosted her after an unforgettable night together.
“Single Dads Club”
by Therese Beharrie
Single father Rowan Quinn moves to a tight-knit coastal community in South Africa to give his son the family he never had and meets a former heiress who makes it her personal mission to induct him into the town’s circle of single dads to give him the support he needs.
“Will They or Won’t They”
by Ava Wilder
Stars of a hit paranormal TV show, Lilah and Shane, who despise each other after a secret behind-the-scenes fling imploded, must grit their teeth and play nice as they are forced to get closer than ever to give fans the happy ending they’ve been waiting for.