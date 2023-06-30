The following works on love and marriage are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“The Tudors in Love: Passion and Politics in the Age of England’s Most Famous Dynasty”
by Sarah Gristwood
Dissecting the codes of love, desire and power, this brilliant history of the Tudor dynasty reveals the romantic obsessions that irrevocably shaped the politics and international diplomacy of the period, from Henry VIII’s six wives to the poems lavished on Elizabeth I by her suitors.
“Love Stories”
by Trent Dalton
A collection of warm, poignant, funny and moving true-life love stories gathered by speaking to people from all walks of life.
“Money and Love: An Intelligent Roadmap for Life’s Biggest Decisions”
by Myra Strober, Abby Davisson
A guide for navigating life’s most consequential and daunting decisions using research-based insights road-tested in a popular Stanford University course.
“Tell Me Good Things: On Love, Death, and Marriage”
by James Runcie
In this startling and intimate memoir of life before death and love after grief, the internationally bestselling author tells the story of his wife’s battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease and her death, while celebrating her life in all its color, humor, and brightness.
“Making Great Relationships: Simple Practices for Solving Conflicts, Building Connection, and Fostering Love”
by Rick Hanson
A psychologist and New York Times bestselling author offers 50 effective practices for building healthy relationships, based on the latest findings in neuroscience, mindfulness and positive psychology.
“How to Stay Married: The Most Insane Love Story Ever Told”
by Harrison Scott Key
The Thurber Prize- winning author recalls his hilarious and shocking spiritual journey through hell and back after discovering his wife’s infidelity with a family friend by confronting his own failure to love his wife in the ways she needed.