These books on motherhood are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Remedies for Sorrow: An Extraordinary Child, a Secret Kept from Pregnant Women, and a Mother’s Pursuit of the Truth”
by Megan Nix
An inspiring memoir and work of fierce advocacy by a mother whose child is born deaf, leading her to investigate and expose a preventable virus that causes more childhood disabilities than any other – but is kept quiet by the medical community.
“Screaming on the Inside: The Unsustainability of American Motherhood”
by Jessica Grose
Weaving together her personal journey with scientific, historical and contemporary reporting, a New York Times opinion writer dismantles 200 years of unrealistic parenting expectations and empowers today’s mothers to make choices that actually serve themselves, their children and their communities.
“Honey, Baby, Mine: A Mother and Daughter Talk Life, Death, Love (And Banana Pudding)”
by Laura Dern, Diane Ladd
This collection of personal conversations from the actress and mother-daughter duo Laura Dern and Diane Ladd covers topics from ambition and legacy to intimacy, love, success and marriage.
“Momfluenced: Inside the Maddening, Picture-perfect World of Mommy Influencer Culture”
by Sara Petersen
Petersen considers what it means to define motherhood and how social media influencer culture affects women psychologically as consumers, as performers of their stories and as mothers.
“It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs”
by Mary Louise Kelly
A longtime NPR reporter discusses how childhood has an expiration date and how it is easy to lose sight of the ticking clock while working and putting off the important things, such as attending soccer games and other rites of childhood.
“A Good Mom’s Guide to Making Bad Choices”
by Jamilah Mapp, Erica Dickerson
From the creators of the podcast “Good Moms Bad Choices” comes a refreshing and honest take on what being a “good” mother truly means – inviting moms of all kinds to embark on a healing journey that unlearns old scripts about motherhood.