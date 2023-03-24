The following sports biographies and memoirs are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“The Longest Race: Inside the Secret World of Abuse, Doping, and Deception on Nike’s Elite Running Team”
by Kara Goucher
In this unforgettable story and call to action, an Olympic runner and crusader reveals her experience living through and speaking out about her coach’s culture of abuse and how Nike stood by him for years, proving itself capable of shockingly misogynistic corporate practices.
“Barkley: A Biography”
by Timothy Bella
A definitive biography of the NBA legend explores his early years growing up in Alabama, his NBA career, and emergence as an advocate for social change and enduring voice in pop culture.
“Wake Up With Purpose!: What I’ve Learned in My First Hundred Years”
by Jean Delores Schmidt
In this part life story, part philosophy and part spiritual guide filled with history, wonder and common-sense wisdom, the 102-year-old Loyola Chicago matriarch and basketball icon, known to millions as simply “Sister Jean,” shares the lessons she’s learned from her century-long life.
“Good for a Girl: A Woman Running in a Man’s World”
by Lauren Fleshman
One of the most decorated American distance runners of all time reflects on her experiences and offers a plan for reform of a sports landscape that is failing young female athletes.
“The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson”
by Jeff Pearlman
Drawing on 720 original interviews, a New York Times best-selling sportswriter captures as never before the elusive truth about the greatest athlete of all time who took the world by storm from the mid-1980s into the early 1990s – then, almost overnight, disappeared.
“The Hard Parts: A Memoir of Courage and Triumph”
by Oksana Masters
The United States’ most decorated winter Paralympic or Olympic athlete tells how she overcame Chernobyl disaster-caused physical challenges through sheer determination and a drive to succeed to become the world’s best in elite rowing, biathlon, cross-country skiing and road cycling competitions.