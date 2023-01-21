These works of fantasy fiction are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Babel: Or the Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators Revolution”
by R.F. Kuang
A Chinese boy orphaned by cholera and raised in Britain is trained to work at Oxford’s prestigious Royal Institute of Translation, the world’s center for translation and magic through silver-working, where he must choose between competing loyalties.
“Thistlefoot”
by Gennarose Nethercott
Reunited when they receive a strange inheritance – a sentient house on chicken legs called Thistlefoot, the Yaga siblings find themselves being hunted by the Longshadow Man, who bears with him violent secrets from the past: fiery memories that have hidden in their blood for generations.
“Dead Man’s Hand”
by James J. Butcher
In a Boston divided between the ordinary Usuals and the paranormal Unorthodox, Grimshaw Griswald Grimsby flunks out of magically elite Auditor training and becomes the prime suspect when his former mentor, the most dangerous witch alive, is murdered.
“Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Faeries”
by Heather Fawcett
A Cambridge professor, scholar and researcher on the study of faeries visits the hardscrabble village of Hransvik, where she gets closer to uncovering the secrets of the Hidden Ones and resists her insufferably handsome academic rival.
“Even Though I Knew the End”
by C.L. Polk
Offered one last job before serving an eternity in hell, a magical detective in Chicago is given three days to track down the White City Vampire and the chance to live out the rest of her life.
“One Dark Window”
by Rachel Gillig
A dark, lushly gothic fantasy about a maiden who must unleash the monster within to save her kingdom – but the monster in her head isn’t the only threat lurking.