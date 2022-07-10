The following works of fantasy are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“The Stardust Thief”
by Chelsea Abdullah
A hunter and seller of illegal magic, Loulie al-Nazari, after saving the life of a cowardly prince, is blackmailed into finding an ancient lamp, drawing her into a world where nothing is what it seems and where she must decide whom she will become in this new reality.
“Ordinary Monsters”
by J. M. Miro
At an institute where children with gifts – the Talents – have been gathered and where the worlds of the dead and the living threaten to collide, they discover the truth about their abilities and that the worst monsters sometimes come bearing the sweetest gifts.
“Lapvona”
by Ottessa Moshfegh
As record drought and famine plague the village, a young shepherd boy finds himself caught in a power struggle between his people and their depraved lord and governor when occult forces arise to upset the old order.
“Book of Night”
by Holly Black
In a world where shadows have feelings and memories can be altered, a low-level con artist/bartender is pitted against doppelgangers, mercurial billionaires, shadow thieves and her own sister while trying to keep out of trouble.
“The Ballad of Perilous Graves”
by Alex Jennings
Music is magic in this fantastical version of New Orleans where a battle for the city’s soul brews between two young mages, a vengeful wraith and one powerful song.
“Nettle & Bone”
by T. Kingfisher
To save her sister and topple a throne, Marra is offered the tools she needs if she completes three seemingly impossible tasks with the help of a disgraced ex-knight, a reluctant fairy godmother and an enigmatic gravewitch and her fowl familiar.