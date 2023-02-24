The following works on conspiracy theories are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Trust the Plan: The Rise of QAnon and the Conspiracy That Unhinged America”
by Will Sommer
A journalist who has followed the rise of QAnon explains what it is, how it has gained a mainstream following among Republican lawmakers and ordinary citizens, the threat it poses to democracy and how we can reach those who have embraced the conspiracy and are disseminating its lies.
“Conspiracy: Why the Rational Believe the Irrational”
by Michael Shermer
The bestselling author presents an overarching theory of conspiracy theories – who believes them and why, which ones are real and what we should do about them.
“A Death on W Street: The Murder of Seth Rich and the Age of Conspiracy”
by Andy Kroll
Describes how the murder of a Democratic National Committee political staffer launched conspiracy theories on social media and intensified the culture wars when Fox News broadcast unfounded theories that ultimately ensnared Hillary Clinton, a DC pizzeria and Alex Jones.
“They Knew: How a Culture of Conspiracy Keeps America Complacent”
by Sarah Kendzior
Exploring the United States’ “culture of conspiracy,” a New York Times bestselling author exposes the conspiracy tactics powerful actors use to placate an inquisitive public, and how these conspiracies have shaped, and will continue to shape, our democracy.
“Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind”
by Robert Draper
Showing how a new breed of Republicans have brought American democracy to the edge, a chronicler of the American political scene for over 25 years tells the story of a fearful test of our ability, as a country, to hold together a system of government grounded in truth and the rule of law.
“Stuff They Don’t Want You to Know”
by Ben Bowlin
With open minds and extensive research, the hosts of the podcast “Stuff They Don’t Want You to Know” separate conspiracy fact from conspiracy fiction, helping readers understand the unexplainable and use truth as a powerful weapon against ignorance, misinformation and lies.