These works about wildlife are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds”
by Jennifer Ackerman
Illuminating the rich biology and natural history of owls, the most elusive of birds, the New York Times bestselling author takes us around the globe and through human history to understand the complex nature of these extraordinary creatures.
“Chasing Shadows: My Life Tracking the Great White Shark”
by Greg Skomal
A leading great white shark expert sheds light on these apex predators and the fascinating story behind their resurgence. He also discusses ways that humans can coexist with these fearsome creatures.
“George: A Magpie Memoir”
by Frieda Hughes
The daughter of Ted Hughes and Sylvia Plath recalls how she moved to the countryside to start a new life, but instead found herself rescuing a baby magpie and embarking on an unlikely journey toward joy and connection.
“Beastly: The 40,000-Year Story of Animals and Us”
by Keggie Carew
An award-winning nature writer shares a deeply researched collection of stories about the incredible amount of ways in which animals have shaped our minds, our lives, our land and our civilization.
“The Elephants of Thula Thula”
by Francoise Malby-Anthony
The owner of a game reserve in South Africa with an extraordinary family of elephants whose adventures have captured hearts around the world shares the joys and challenges of a life dedicated to keeping the animals in her care safe from poachers and other threats.
“The Deadly Balance: Predators and People in a Crowded World”
by Adam Hart
The predators that can hunt, kill and eat us occupy a unique place in the human psyche. Hart looks at our relationship with these animals from a conservation perspective.