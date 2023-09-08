These works of science are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Quantum Supremacy: How the Quantum Computer Revolution Will Change Everything”
by Michio Kaku
The bestselling author of “The God Equation” turns his attention to humanity’s next great technological advancement – quantum computing, which could change every aspect of our daily lives by solving some of our greatest challenges, from climate change to world hunger to incurable diseases.
“The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet”
by Jeff Goodell
A New York Times bestselling journalist shares an explosive new understanding of heat in this searing examination of the impact rising temperatures will have on our lives and on our planet.
“Interstellar: The Search for Extraterrestrial Life and Our Future in the Stars”
by Avi Loeb
Combining cutting-edge science, physics and philosophy, the New York Times bestselling author of “Extraterrestrial” revolutionizes the approach to our search for extraterrestrial life and our preparation for it, showing how this interaction will be essential for humanity’s survival.
“Wasteland: The Secret World of Waste and the Urgent Search for a Cleaner Future”
by Oliver Franklin-Wallis
An award-winning investigative journalist takes a deep dive into the global waste crisis, exposing the hidden world that enables our modern economy and finds out the dirty truth behind a simple question: What really happens to what we throw away?
“The Deepest Map: The High-Stakes Race to Chart the World’s Oceans”
by Laura Trethwewy
In this dramatic, action-packed story, an award-winning ocean and environmental journalist chronicles the race to the bottom of the world’s sea floor, following a colorful cast of characters as they attempt to make their way to the deepest depths of each of the Earth’s five oceans.
“From One Cell: A Journey into Life’s Origins and the Future of Medicine”
by Ben Stanger
An exploration of the spectacular yet commonplace journey of the development of human life from a single cell to birth draws on the latest research into how life and the body take shape.