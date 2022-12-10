These works of fiction centering on family secrets are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“The Dressmakers of Prospect Heights”
by Kitty Zeldis
In 1919 Brooklyn, dress shop owner Beatrice forms a close friendship with a neighbor, leaving Alice, the teen-aged orphan she brought to the north with her, feeling left out, setting off a series of events that force all three women to confront the past to envision a better future.
“Signal Fires”
by Dani Shapiro
When the Shenk-mans arrive on Division Street, their brilliant, lonely son Waldo, who has a native ability to find connections in everything, befriends Dr. Wilf, who is harboring a dark secret, setting in motion a chain of events that cause the past to come back with a vengeance.
“The Last
Dreamwalker”
by Rita Woods
After her mother’s death, Layla Hurley inherits a Gullah- Geechee island off the shore of South Carolina and discovers she has the ability to inhabit and manipulate the dreams of others as she is thrust into a deadly, decades-old feud.
“The Stolen Book of Evelyn Aubrey”
by Serena Burdick
When she discovers that her great-great-grandmother was the author Evelyn Aubrey, whose shocking disappearance in 1898 led London society to believe she was murdered, Abigail journeys to England in search of answers, suspecting Evelyn wrote a new chapter of her life to take charge of her future.
“The Attic Child”
by Lola Jaye
Two children locked away in the same attic, almost a century apart, bound by a shared secret, discover beneath its floorboards clues that provide comfort, when all hope is lost, to break free from their confinement and leave the darkness behind.
“Malice House”
by Megan Shepherd
Deciding to illustrate a disturbing, secret handwritten manuscript from her late Pulitzer Prize-winning father, aspiring artist Haven Marbury is plunged into a nightmarish world when a monstrous creature appears, forcing her to uncover dark, otherworldly family secrets to rewrite everything she thought she knew about herself.