These thrillers are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“The St. Ambrose School for Girls”
by Jessica Ward
Relentlessly bullied by St. Ambrose’s queen bee, Greta Stanhope, Sarah Taylor finds an ally in her roommate Ellen, a cigarette-huffing, devil-may-care athlete. Determined not to let Greta break her, Sarah finds her world unraveling in ways she could never have imagined when a scandal unfolds, resulting in murder.
“Looking Glass Sound”
by Catriona Ward
Writer Wilder Harlow, penning his memoir, returns to the small New England town of his youth where a killer had once stalked the streets. Harlow fears his grip on the truth of the tragedy is fading and that this will not only be his last book, but the last thing he ever does.
“Dead Eleven”
by Jimmy Juliano
On a creepy island where everyone has a strange obsession with the year 1994, a newcomer arrives, hoping to learn the truth about her son’s death. But she finds herself pulled deeper and deeper into the bizarrely insular community and their complicated rules.
“Small Town Sins”
by Ken Jaworowski
In a down-and-out Pennsylvania town, Nathan, a volunteer fireman who finds a secret stash of money; Callie, a nurse who risks her career to grant her young patient a final wish; and Andy, a recovering heroin addict who doles out vigilante justice; must face their troubled pasts – and their crimes – to have a future.
“Mister Magic”
by Kiersten White
Reuniting 30 years after a tragic accident ended their show “Mister Magic,” the five surviving cast members – who hold the secret of their close circle, the mystery of the beloved magical host and what really happened on that deadly last day – soon wonder whether they’ve been lured into a trap.
“Tell Me What I Am”
by Una Mannion
Fourteen years after her sister Deena’s disappearance, Nessa Garvey, who believes Deena’s ex-husband got away with murder, and her niece Ruby, despite being 400 miles apart, work together to unearth the family history of menacing power and control that has shaped them both in different ways.