These books on health and wellness are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“The Gospel of Wellness: Gyms, Gurus, Goop, and the False Promise of Self-Care”
by Rina Raphael
Examines how women, on their quest for wellness – and control of their lives – have been led down a path promising nothing short of salvation, with troubling consequences, and explores what wellness can actually offer, showing how it might shape a better future for the movement.
“The Oldest Cure in the World: Adventures in the Art and Science of Fasting”
by Steve Hendricks
In this fascinating look at the science behind the counterintuitive concept of going without food for our health, a journalist tells the history of fasting, from the ancient world to the present, and introduces us to the people who are reviving this long-lost remedy that helps the body heal itself.
“Sit Up Straight: Futureproof Your Body Against Chronic Pain With 12 Simple Movements”
by Vinh Pham
A world-class physical therapist with dozens of celebrity clients outlines a process that starts with a daily posture regimen, provides stretching and exercise routines for various ailments, and offers a series of customized movements based on age, gender and the kind of work we perform.
“Glucose Revolution: The Life-Changing Power of Balancing Your Blood Sugar”
by Jessie Inchauspe
A scientist and researcher provides information for lowering blood glucose levels quickly and permanently without dieting through eating the right foods, choosing a dessert over sweet snacks and a secret ingredient to aid in enjoying starchy foods.
“The Healing Garden: Cultivating and Handcrafting Herbal Remedies”
by Juliet Blankespoor
The founder of the Chestnut School of Herbal Medicine presents this ultimate reference for anyone looking to bring the beauty and therapeutic properties of plants into their garden, kitchen and home apothecary.
“The Sleep- Deprived Teen: Why Our Teenagers Are So Tired, and How Parents and Schools Can Help Them Thrive”
by Lisa L. Lewis
Shares the science of why teenage sleep matters, providing parents with a road map to improve their teens’ sleep – and their own.