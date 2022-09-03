These works of historical fiction are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Properties of Thirst”
by Marianne Wiggins
Set against the background of World War II, this novel about the meaning of family and the limitations of the American dream follows rancher Rocky Rhodes as he is faced with a threat greater than the LA Water Corporation he’s battled for years – the building of a Japanese-American internment camp next to his ranch.
“The Twilight World”
by Werner Herzog
The noted filmmaker tells the story of Hiroo Onoda, a Japanese soldier who defended a small island in the Philippines for 29 years after the end of World War II.
“Haven”
by Emma Donoghue
Two monks leave seventh century Ireland in a boat searching for an isolated spot to found a new monastery, but instead drift out to sea and wind up on a bare, steep island inhabited by thousands of birds.
“Mercury Pictures Presents”
by Anthony Marra
After America’s entry into World War II, Maria Lagana, an associate producer at Mercury Pictures, rises through a maze of conflicting politics, divided loyalties and jockeying positions until a man from her imprisoned father’s past threatens her carefully constructed facade.
“Afterlives”
by Abdulrazak Gurnah
A young man returns home years after being kidnapped to find his parents gone and his sister basically a slave in a multi-generational saga set during the colonization of east Africa. From the winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature.
“Jackie & Me”
by Louis Bayard
In 1951, debutante Jacqueline Bouvier, after catching the eye of young politician Jack Kennedy, is groomed to be the perfect political wife by Jack’s best friend and fixer, Lem Billings, leading up to a complicated marriage.