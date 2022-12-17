These works of humor are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“The World’s Worst Assistant”
by Sona Movsesian
Part satire based on her and Conan O’Brien’s beloved alter egos, part memoir that evidences their sincere mutual trust and respect built over 12 years, this hilarious how-to-guide shows readers how to get away with being a terrible, yet unfireable employee.
“The World Deserves My Children”
by Natasha Leggero
The stand-up comedian presents a funny collection of essays on being a mom that explores themes such as “geriatric” motherhood, parenting in an environmental panic, fear and love, and conflicting advice on raising children.
“Profiles in Ignorance: How America’s Politicians Got Dumb and Dumber”
by Andy Borowitz
A humorist examines the intellectual deterioration of American politics, from Ronald Reagan to Dan Quayle, from George W. Bush to Sarah Palin, to its apotheosis in Donald J. Trump.
“I’d Like to Play Alone, Please: Essays”
by Tom Segura
The stand-up comedian and podcast host shares stories of his crazy life on the road and punishing schedule, including bizarre celebrity encounters and his philosophy that in an increasingly insane world, sometimes you just need to be alone.
“The World Record Book of Racist Stories”
by Amber Ruffin, Lacey Lamar
A new collection of hilarious, intergenerational anecdotes full of absurd detail about everyday experiences of racism from the New York Times bestselling authors of “You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey.”
“Delete That: And Other Failed Attempts to Look Good Online”
by John Crist
The popular stand-up and internet comedian presents observations on the absurd ways we all try to make ourselves look better online, such as posting pictures of our healthy meals while ignoring our late-night fast-food runs.