The following police procedurals are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Wild Prey”
by Brian Klingborg
Shamed into investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old waitress working in a club catering to the elite, Inspector Lu Fei of the Chinese police finds the case linked to an exotic animal smuggling ring, forcing him to go undercover in a place where there is little chance of survival.
“A Rip Through Time”
by Kelley Armstrong
While visiting her dying grandmother in Edinburgh, a homicide detective out on a jog is beaten unconscious and wakes up in the body of a housemaid, left for dead in the exact same spot in 1869.
“The Night Shift”
by Alex Finlay
When four teenage girls are attacked at an ice cream shop in Linden, New Jersey, and only one makes it out alive, similar to a case in 1999, an FBI agent must delve into the secrets of both crimes – stirring up memories of teen love and lies – to uncover the truth.
“Cold Snap”
by Marc Cameron
While transporting four dangerous criminals on a small flight to Fairbanks, Alaska, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Arliss Cutter is stranded when their plane goes down in the wilderness.
“The Lava Witch”
by Debra Bokur
As Maui detective Kali Māhoe investigates a bizarre ritual murder near Hawaii’s Haleakala Volcano, the hard facts collide with local legends of spirit possession and sorcery.
“When the Corn is Waist High”
by Jeremy Scott
In the early ’80s, a priest who is also the elected sheriff of his rural Indiana town fights to solve a string of murders that have shaken his sleepy community to its core – while harboring a chilling secret of his own.