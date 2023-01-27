These works on death and grief are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Sinkhole: A Legacy of Suicide”
by Juliet Patterson
In three graceful movements, the author explores the inheritance of suicide in her family by asking the question, “Why had her family lost so many men, so many fathers, and what lay beneath the silence that had taken hold?” as she grieves for her father in a city riddled with sinkholes.
“Last Rites: The Evolution of the American Funeral”
by Todd Harra
A licensed funeral director and embalmer takes readers on a fascinating exploration of American funeral customs, exploring where they came from, what they mean and how they are still evolving.
“Good Grief: On Loving Pets, Here and Hereafter”
by E.B. Bartels
An unexpected, poignant and personal account of loving and losing pets, exploring the singular bonds we have with our companion animals, and how to grieve them once they’ve passed.
“All the Living and the Dead: From Embalmers to Executioners, an Exploration of the People Who Have Made Death Their Life’s Work”
by Hayley Campbell
A journalist explores the work and psychology of the vast death industry and the people, including morticians, detectives, crime scene cleaners, embalmers and executioners, who have made it their career.
“A Heart That Works”
by Rob Delaney
The co-creator and co-star of the hit series “Catastrophe” presents a deeply personal memoir about the death of his young son from a brain tumor and takes readers through the grief and pain that followed.
“Faith, Hope and Carnage”
by Nick Cave, Sean O’Hagan
Based on more than 40 hours of intimate conversations, the legendary songwriter discusses what drives his life and creativity, and examines questions of faith, art, music, freedom, grief and love.