These works of time travel fiction are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“The Night Shift”
by Natalka Burian
Introduced to the shortcuts, secret passageways throughout New York City allowing you to jump through time and space to emerge in different parts of the city, Jean, intrigued but having a hard time dealing with the side effects, must discover their origins to save a friend.
“The Psychology of Time Travel”
by Kate Mascarenhas
The granddaughter of a noted time-travel scientist is alarmed when she receives a mysterious newspaper clipping from the future reporting the murder of a woman who just may be her.
“This Time Tomorrow”
by Emma Straub
When Alice wakes up on her 40th birthday somehow back in 1996 as her 16-year-old self, she finds the biggest surprise is the 49-year-old version of her father with whom she is reunited, and, armed with a new perspective on life, wonders what she would change given the chance.
“A Rip Through Time”
by Kelley Armstrong
While visiting her dying grandmother in Edinburgh, a homicide detective out on a jog is beaten unconscious and wakes up in the body of a housemaid, left for dead in the exact same spot in 1869.
“Lost in Time: Control the Past, Save the Future”
by A.G. Riddle
When he and his daughter Adeline are accused of murder, Dr. Sam Anderson, confessing to the crime to save Adeline, is sent 2 million years into the past. But his daughter, refusing to accept his fate, sets out to prove his innocence and bring him back.
“Atomic Anna”
by Rachel
Barenbaum
During the Chernobyl meltdown in 1986, a renowned nuclear scientist is thrust through time to 1992 where her estranged daughter uses her dying breath to ask her mother to go back through time and prevent the disaster.