These books on personal success/improvement are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Happier Hour: How to Beat Distraction, Expand Your Time, and Focus on What Matters Most”
by Cassie Holmes
A professor at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management discusses ways we can maximize our limited time, with easy-to-implement tips for sidestepping distractions, designing a schedule with purpose and optimally spending the hours in the day.
“Money Magic: An Economist’s Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life”
by Laurence Kotlikoff
A personal finance expert harnesses the power of economics and advanced computation to provide a host of simple money magic tricks to plan for a richer, happier and safer financial life.
“You Owe You: Ignite Your Power, Your Purpose, and Your Why”
by Eric Thomas
Telling you to stop waiting for inspiration to strike and take control of your life, a celebrated motivational guru shares his secrets of success, showing you that no matter where you are on your journey toward greatness, you owe it to yourself to become fully, authentically you.
“How to Be Love(d): Simple Truths for Going Easier on Yourself, Embracing Imperfection & Loving Your Way to a Better Life”
by Humble the Poet
This book is a guide to self-love that helps to clear the blockages on your path inward toward love and throw away old ideas that prevent us from realizing the love we’ve always had.
“The Book of Boundaries: Set the Limits That Will Set You Free”
by Melissa Urban
The CEO of the Whole30 and an authority on helping people create lifelong healthy habits shows how establishing boundaries is the key to better mental health and self-confidence, improved productivity, greater energy and more fulfilling relationships.
“Quit: The Power of Knowing When to Walk Away”
by Annie Duke
Drawing on stories from elite athletes, founders of leading companies and top entertainers, a best-selling author, corporate speaker and consultant in the decision-making space teaches us how to quit relationships or careers that no longer serve us, saving time, energy and money in the process.