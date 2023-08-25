These works on women in history are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“The First Lady of World War II: Eleanor Roosevelt’s Daring Journey to the Frontlines and Back”
by Shannon McKenna Schmidt
A veteran journalist brings to life, in intimate detail, the untold story of first lady Eleanor Roosevelt’s five-week mission to the South Pacific to support and report back on the troops on the front lines during World War II while Americans believed she was secluded at home.
“Valiant Women: The Extraordinary American Servicewomen Who Helped Win World War II”
by Lena Andrews
In this groundbreaking new history, a top military analyst for the CIA presents the inspiring, shocking and heartbreaking stories of servicewomen that reveal a fundamental misunderstanding of the nature of combat in the war and illustrate important realities about modern war fighting.
“Young and Restless: The Girls Who Sparked America’s Revolutions”
by Mattie Kahn
Recounting one of the most foundational and underappreciated forces in moments of American revolution – teenage girls – an award-winning writer uncovers how they have leveraged their unique strengths to organize and lay serious political groundwork for movements that often sidelined them.
“Brave the Wild River: The Untold Story of Two Women Who Mapped the Botany of the Grand Canyon”
by Melissa L. Sevigny
The riveting tale of two pioneering female botanists, Elzada Clover and Lois Jotter, and their historic 1938 boat trip down the Colorado River which led them to be the first to survey and catalog the plant life of the Grand Canyon.
“The Women of NOW: How Feminists Built an Organization That Transformed America”
by Katherine Turk
A noted historian chronicles the growth and influence of NOW, the National Organization of Women, which was radical in its time, through three relatively unknown core members who helped flood the nation with feminism, shift American culture and politics, and clash with conservative forces.
“Flirting with Danger: The Mysterious Life of Marguerite Harrison, Socialite Spy”
by Janet Wallach
The incredible true story of a Gilded Age socialite who spied on Germany and Russia during the period between the two world wars and foresaw both a second war with Germany and a cold war with the Soviets.