The following works of friendship fiction are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Bloomsbury Girls”
by Natalie Jenner
Sharp, stylish Vivien, whose fiancé was killed in action; wife and mother Grace, needing to work after her husband’s war-wrought breakdown; and Evie, in the first class of female students allowed a Cambridge degree: all are ambitious women, and in 1950 London they have makeover plans for century-old Bloomsbury Books, still run exclusively by stodgy men.
“Switchboard Soldiers”
by Jennifer Chiaverini
In 1917, Grace Banker from New Jersey, Marie Moissec from France, and Valerie DeSmedt, originally from Belgium, are recruited as a telephone operators, aka switchboard soldiers, to help American forces communicate between troops as bombs fell around them.
“The Wild One”
by Colleen McKeegan
When her past begins to poison her present, threatening her relationship with her boyfriend, Amanda Brooks turns to the two women who know her most monstrous self. Together they must decide how far they’re willing to go to keep the truth of one fateful summer buried forever.
“These Impossible Things”
by Salma El-Wardany
Each navigating love, sex and the one night that changes it all, three Muslim best friends, Malak, Kees and Jenna, as their lives begin to take different paths, must find a way back to each other as they reconcile faith, family and tradition.
“The Change”
by Kirsten Miller
When midlife changes give three different women special powers, they come together to solve the murder of a teenage girl whom the police have written off as a drug-addicted sex worker – an investigation leading to a world of stupendous wealth where rules don’t apply.
“The Eighty-Year-Old Sorority Girls”
by Robin Benoit
As a group of 80-something girlfriends deals with the mental decline of their sorority sister, they reconnect with their college sorority, advise their grandchildren, find new lives for themselves and continue to show up for one another.