The following Hispanic American memoirs are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“My Boy Will Die Of Sorrow: A Memoir of Immigration From the Front Lines”
by Efren C. Olivares
A deeply personal perspective from a human rights lawyer – whose work on the front lines of the fight against family separations in south Texas intertwines with his own story of immigrating to the United States at 13 – reframes the United States’ history as a nation of immigrants but also a nation against immigrants.
“Crying in the Bathroom: A Memoir”
by Erika L. Sanchez
The New York Times best-selling author of “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” returns with an honest and often hilarious memoir-in-essays that looks back on her wild youth and journey to becoming an award-winning novelist, poet and essayist.
“The Man Who Could Move Clouds: A Memoir”
by Ingrid Rojas Contreras
Interweaving spellbinding family stories, resurrected Colombian history and her own deeply personal reckonings with the bounds of reality, the author shares her inheritance of “the secrets” – the power to talk to the dead, tell the future, treat the sick and move the clouds.
“Why Didn’t You Tell Me?: A Memoir”
by Carmen Rita Wong
When her immigrant mother’s long-held secrets are revealed, bringing clarity to so much of her life, the author, after her mother passes away, searches to understand who she really is in this story of race and culture in America and how they shape who we think we are.
“Illegally Yours”
by Rafael Agustin
This heartwarming and comical memoir looks at how a successful TV writer accidentally discovered he was an undocumented immigrant in his teenage years and how it turned his entire world upside down.
“Solito: A Memoir”
by Javier Zamora
A young poet tells the unforgettable story of his harrowing migration from El Salvador to the United States at the age of 9.