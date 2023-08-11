These self-help books are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-year-old Man” by David Von Drehle
A veteran Washington journalist recounts his long friendship with Charlie White, the centenarian next door who, sharing his good and meaningful life, mastered survival strategies that reflect thousands of years of human wisdom as his sense of adventure guided him through a century of upheaval.
“Anatomy of a Breakthrough: How to Get Unstuck When It Matters Most” by Adam Alter
A guide to escaping the negative thoughts, habits, jobs and relationships that keep people stuck in life offers a proven path to overcoming these factors in order to achieve one’s full potential.
“The Well-Lived Life: A 102-Year-Old Doctor’s Six Secrets to Health and Happiness at Every Age” by Gladys McGarey, M.D.
Drawing on her 60-plus years of experience and sharing her own extraordinary stories and eternal wisdom, a still-practicing centenarian doctor and the mother of holistic medicine shares her six actionable secrets to enjoying lives that are long, happy and purpose-driven.
“Win Every Argument: The Art of Debating, Persuading, and Public Speaking” by Mehdi Hasan
An award-winning journalist, anchor and expert debater, who thrives on arguments as a surefire way to establish the truth, shows how anyone can communicate with confidence, rise above the tit-for-tats on social media and triumph in a successful and productive debate in the real world.
“The Search: Finding Meaningful Work in a Post-Career World” by Bruce Feiler
Drawing from interviews with an extraordinarily diverse group of Americans, the bestselling author shares his powerful new vision for finding meaning and purpose at work, empowering each of us to stop chasing someone else’s dream and start chasing our own.
“Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution” by Rainn Wilson
Best known for his role as Dwight Schrute on “The Office,” the comedic actor, producer and writer shares his struggles with loss and addiction and explores the possibility and hope for a spiritual revolution to address today’s greatest issues.