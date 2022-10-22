These works of historical true crime are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Nothing but the Night: Leopold & Loeb and the Truth Behind the Murder That Rocked 1920s America”
by Greg King, Penny Wilson
Using 21st-century investigative tools, forensics and a modern understanding of the psychology of these infamous killers, this riveting new exploration of nearly 100-year-old case involving two well-to-do Jewish scions who murdered a 14-year-old boy just for the thrill of it turns history on its head.
“All That Is Wicked: A Gilded-age Story of Murder and the Race to Decode the Criminal Mind”
by Kate Winkler Dawson
Tells the thrilling true story Edward Ruloff, the “Victorian-era Hannibal Lecter,” who used his smarts and regal bearing to evade notice and punishment in the dazzling salons of New York social circles.
“American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America’s Jack the Ripper”
by Daniel Stashower
Eliot Ness investigates the Cleveland Torso Murderer, who left 13 bodies scattered across the city in the 1930s in a historical true crime story from the biographer, historian and award-winning author of “The Hour of Peril.”
“A Lovely Girl: The Tragedy of Olga Duncan and the Trial of One of California’s Most Notorious Killers”
by Deborah Holt Larkin
The incredible story of a 1958 murder that ended with the last woman to ever be executed in California – a murder so twisted it seems ripped from a Greek tragedy.
“Blood & Ink: The Scandalous Jazz Age Double Murder That Hooked America on True Crime”
by Joe Pompeo
This investigation of the notorious 1922 double murder of a high-society minister and his secret mistress in New Jersey chronicles the sensational trial and how it propelled tabloid news in the 20th century.
“The Red Widow: The Scandal That Shook Paris and the Woman Behind It All”
by Sarah Horowitz
A dazzling portrait of femme fatale Marguerite Steinheil, who quickly went from self-made Parisian socialite to homicide suspect when she was found tied to a bed and her husband and mother murdered.