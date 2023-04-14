These works featuring magical realism are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Maybe Next Time”
by Cesca Major
A stressed woman must relive the same day over and over, keeping her family and work life from imploding as she attempts to spare her husband from an unfortunate fate.
“Gone Like Yesterday”
by Janelle M. Williams
Zahra, a young Black woman who can hear the voices of her ancestors singing to her through moths, teams up with Sammie, an outspoken Trini-American teenager who can also hear them, as the pair search for Zahra’s missing brother.
“The Love Scribe”
by Amy Meyerson
While trying to harness her extraordinary gift – the ability to write stories that make others fall in love – Alice is summoned to the estate of the reclusive Madeline Alger and her mysterious library where she is faced with her most challenging assignment yet, one that forces her to confront her own guarded heart.
“The Minuscule Mansion of Myra Malone”
by Audrey Burges
A 34-year-old recluse living in the Arizona mountains, Myra Malone, who blogs about a dollhouse mansion to which she is tethered by mysteries she cannot understand, must learn to expand the boundaries of her small world when a man searching for answers becomes part of her story.
“What We Remember”
by Sarah Echavarre
While caring for Opal, a dementia patient struggling to remember, hospital chaplain Isabel Myles, who copes by forgetting, finds the more invested she becomes in Opal’s vanishing world, the more open she is to forming bonds, realizing she no longer has to face her traumatic past alone.
“The Wilderwomen”
by Ruth Emmie Lang
When she is seized by an “echo” – a memory someone has left behind – Finn Wilder, believing the memory belongs to their mother, must convince her psychic sister Zadie to retrace their mother’s footsteps and uncover the answer to the question that has been haunting them for years: Why did she leave?