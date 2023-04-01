These works of humorous fiction are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“None of This Would Have Happened If Prince Were Alive”
by Carolyn Prusa
Struggling to evacuate Savannah, Georgia, as a Category Four hurricane bears down, Ramona, along with her entourage of two small children and a guinea pig, navigates police checkpoints, bathroom emergencies, demands from her boss, torrential downpours and calls from her cheating husband while wishing for the days when her life was like a Prince song.
“American Mermaid”
by Julia Langbein
A former English teacher is lured to Hollywood to assist in the big-budget action film adaptation of her feminist novel about a fierce mermaid, but is alarmed when she believes her character has come to life to exact revenge.
“Less is Lost”
by Andrew Sean Greer
In this highly anticipated follow-up to the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Less: A Novel,” Arthur Less, after the death of an old lover and a sudden financial crisis, sets out on an unforgettable road trip across the U.S. during which he must finally face his personal demons.
“Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide”
by Rupert Holmes
Preparing you for an education you’ll never forget, this introduction to The McMasters Conservatory, dedicated to the consummate execution of homicidal arts, follows students as they prepare for graduation by getting away with the perfect murder of someone whose death will make the world a much better place to live.
“If This Book Exists, You’re in the Wrong Universe”
by Jason Pargin
In a city rife with interdimensional parasites, paranormal cults and vengeful teenage sorcerers, Dave, John and Amy take on a possessed child’s toy that entices impressionable wayward youth into murdering people and depositing their body parts inside it.
“Confidence”
by Rafael Frumkin
A pair of best friends and occasional lovers who meet at a last-chance camp before juvenile detention embark on what they hope is a lucrative career in scam artistry with Nulife, a company that promises consumers a lifetime of bliss.