These works of Asian- American fiction are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“The East Indian” by Brinda Charry
Abducted and transported to the New World after traveling from the British East India Company’s outpost on the Coromandel Coast to the teeming streets of London, Tony finds himself in Jamestown, Virginia, where he works the tobacco plantations as he dreams of becoming a medicine man.
“Natural Beauty” by Ling Ling Huang
Giving up her future as a pianist to take care of her parents, the narrator starts working at a high-end beauty and wellness store in NYC, which affords her entry into a new world of privilege where she discovers, beneath the fancy creams and tinctures, a terrible truth threatening to consume her.
“The Do-Over” by Suzanne Park
When a background check for her dream job reveals she never actually finished her college degree 10 years earlier, Lily Lee has to return to college – only to find one of her teaching assistants is her old college boyfriend.
“The All-American” by Joe Milan Jr.
Deported to South Korea after a misadventure with his adopted family, 17-year-old Bucky Yi must rely on his physical strength, character and attitude to stubbornly rebuild himself from scratch to make it back home – wherever that might be – as one mishap leads to another.
“You Are Here” by Karin Lin-Greenberg
One of the remaining businesses in the local mall, Sunshine Clips, becomes the setting for a shocking act that forces a group of people to re-evaluate who they are and what they want, including a hair stylist and her son, a high school cashier and her stalker, and a judgmental old woman.
“The Double Life of Benson Yu” by Kevin Chong
A unique work of metafiction follows Benson Yu, a writer, who loses control of his own narrative when he attempts to write the story of his fraught upbringing in 1980s Chinatown.