These essay collections are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“My First Popsicle: An Anthology of Food and Feelings”
by Zosia Mamet
With contributions from a vast array of talents – including Stephanie Danler, Anita Lo, Tony Hale, Patti LuPone and Gabourey Sidibe – this collection of essays tackles the topic of food and its entwinement with our emotions and our lives.
“Novelist
as a Vocation”
by Haruki Murakami
In this highly personal look at the craft of writing, an internationally best-selling author and famously reclusive writer shares his own creative process as well as his thoughts on the sparks of creativity that inspire other writers, artists and musicians.
“Bad Vibes Only: And Other Things I Bring to the Table”
by Nora McInerny
In essays that revisit her cringey past and anticipate her rapidly approaching, early middle-aged future, McInerny lays bare her own chaos, inviting us to drop the facade of perfection and embrace the truth: that we are all – at best – slightly unhinged.
“A Place in the World: Finding the Meaning of Home”
by Frances Mayes
A lyrical and evocative collection of personal stories from the bestselling author of “Under the Tuscan Sun,” in which the queen of wanderlust reflects on the comforts of home and the things that inhabit them.
“Excuse Me While I Disappear: Tales of Midlife Mayhem”
by Laurie Notaro
The author and humorist returns with a candid and empowering memoir of the realities, perks and opportunities facing those living life on the other side of 50.
“Inciting Joy:
Essays”
by Ross Gay
Considering the joy we incite when we care for one another, especially during life’s challenges, a prize-winning poet and author explores how we can practice recognizing that connection, and, most importantly, how we expand it.