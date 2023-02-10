The following books on Black history are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“American Sirens: The Incredible Story of the Black Men Who Became America’s First Paramedics”
by Kevin Hazzard
The story of a group of Black men in Pittsburgh who became the first paramedics in America and forever changed how emergency medicine is administered, only to find their history and legacy erased.
“I Can’t Wait to Call You My Wife: African American Letters of Love and Family in the Civil War Era”
by Rita Roberts
Presents the struggle of African Americans trying to hold their families together through the Civil War, illuminated through the letters they exchanged.
“The Come Up: An Oral History of the Rise of Hip-Hop”
by Jonathan Abrams
The essential oral history of hip-hop, from its origins on the playgrounds of the Bronx to its reign as the most powerful force in pop culture.
“Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad”
by Matthew F. Delmont
This history of World War II as told from the African American perspective looks at the bravery and patriotism of the 1 million Black men and women who served in the face of unfathomable racism.
“Driving the Green Book: A Road Trip Through the Living History of Black Resistance”
by Alvin Hall
An award-winning broadcaster and educator presents his experiences following the path of African Americans who traveled the country during the age of segregation using The Green Book, a guide that helped Black people travel safely.
“Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom”
by Ilyon Woo
Presents the remarkable true story of Ellen and William Craft, who escaped slavery through daring, determination and disguise, with Ellen passing as a wealthy white man with a disability and William posing as “his” slave.