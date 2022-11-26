These works of holiday fiction are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.
“Season of Love”
by Helena Greer
When she inherits half of her great-aunt’s Jewish-run Christmas tree farm, Miriam Blum, while sitting shiva and avoiding her parents, must save the business from going under with the help of the farm’s grumpy manager, Noelle Northwood, who wants her gone until love enters the picture.
“Once Upon a December”
by Amy E. Reichert
When Astra Noel Snow and Jack Clausen meet at a magical Brigadoon-like Christmas market, they fall in love, but they must decide whether this newfound relationship can weather all seasons, or if what they’re experiencing is just yuletide magic.
“A Dark and Snowy Night”
by Sally Goldenbaum
It’s holiday season in the picturesque coastal town of Sea Harbor, Massachusetts, but the knitting club sleuths will have to take a break from crafting cozy Christmas gifts to investigate a murder at the mayor’s holiday party.
“The Wish List”
by Michelle Major
The estranged Carlyle sisters, called back home when their self-absorbed, best-selling author mother suffers a stroke, discover they have more in common than their shared past as they rediscover the gift of family during the holidays.
“It Came upon a Midnight Shear”
by Allie Pleiter
The owner of a yarn shop, Libby Beckett finds the holiday looking merry and bright for her business, but when her ex-husband turns up in town, and then turns up dead, her life slowly unravels as she tries to knit the clues together to solve this case.
“Talk Santa to Me”
by Linda Urban
Fifteen-year-old Frankincense (Frankie) Wood tries to pull off the Christmas of her dreams as she juggles trying to keep in touch with her best friend, family dynamics at the family’s holiday shop, and recovering from the world’s worst first kiss.