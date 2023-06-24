Mom guilt: All mothers know these two words all too well.
Questioning our maternal performance – wondering whether we work at our careers too much, cook enough homemade meals, spend enough quality time, show up enough for the track meets and soccer games – the list is endless. It all comes down to this: Were we there for the important things – little and big – or did we forget the clock was counting down and now we find ourselves out of time?
Mary Louise Kelly addresses all these feelings and how she attempts to juggle her demanding (yet rewarding) NPR career with motherhood in “It. Goes. So. Fast. The Year of No Do-Overs.” Kelly, a co-host of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” realizes she has one last chance to be the mom she always intended to be as her oldest son, James, enters his senior year of high school. With this revelation she decides to document this last year by writing a book. (The irony of the extra time this takes away from her goal of mothering more is not lost on her.)
Throughout her chronicles, Kelly tells readers about interviews with the secretary of state, covering the war from Ukraine and being in Iran when a general had been recently assassinated, all while worrying about what she was missing at home.
Were her sons thriving? Did they miss her? Was she missing a big game or math test?
Kelly’s technique of writing essay-like chapters about both her family and her job kept me engaged and interested as though I was having a face-to-face conversation with her over coffee. Alternating between proud moments cheering on her son’s soccer team and interviewing a terrified Ukrainian woman about her daughter’s bond with a hamster, Kelly paints vivid pictures of life as a full-time working mother.
While reading about her life, it may be easy to judge Kelly for being so career-driven and even possibly wonder why she had children if her job was so important to her.
On the other hand, as a mother of a teenage boy myself, it’s easy to sympathize with the struggle to juggle working and mothering. Why should we have to choose?
Kelly addresses this in a quote commenting about a work trip to Pakistan in 2006: “It has to do with how two competing ideas can coexist. How two contradictory thoughts can both be true. Do I regret going? No. Do I regret leaving my babies? Yes.”
As amazing as the career stories she told about her travels covering major world events were, I found myself wanting more narration about her son’s last year at home and details about their familial relationships within the home. With that said, the anecdotes Kelly did share made me cry, laugh and nod my head in total understanding.
The overall message of Kelly’s story about the trials and tribulations of being a parent and working in a high-demand career is this: Mothers (and fathers) need to accept that we are doing our best and to make peace with the mistakes we make along the way.
No parent is perfect. No child is perfect. Just make the best of the time we have and keep on going.
With that said, this mom is clocking out to wash a track uniform and make a huge dinner (Who knew teenagers are actually ravenous wolves?) because it really, truly does go so fast.
Christy Keller is a page designer for The Journal Gazette.