Every family is unique, the Connellys included.
Three siblings who endured the loss of their mother, only to have their criminal of a father walk out, leaving them to fend for themselves at an early age – a true representation of a broken, dysfunctional family unit. Now adults, they just can’t seem to catch a break – unless Tara’s (the youngest of the bunch) getting released from prison is considered a break.
“The Connellys of County Down” demonstrates how far familial bonds can be tested before cracks start to appear in the foundation of sibling solidarity.
Tara, Eddie and Geraldine have always relied on one another to survive. It was their only option.
Over the years, when one of them made a poor decision, even when the motive was sound, it ultimately affected the other two. Nothing could be truer evidence of this than Tara’s arrest for drug trafficking, which sent her to prison – leaving her brother and sister with one fewer person to rely on.
Fast forward 18 months, and Tara is ready to rejoin the population after serving her sentence. Starting over at the age of 30 will be a challenge, even with the support of her brother, sister and nephew. All four of them living in one house has always been a challenge, but now Tara knows she has some trust to regain and some forgiveness to seek.
Author Tracey Lange shines when it comes to painting a family picture with words. Readers feel as though they are sitting down to family dinners with the Connellys, enduring the tension during arguments and feeling all the struggles each sibling is navigating.
The novel is a character-driven glimpse into the messy, flawed lives of three people who only have the others to depend on. Lange builds each character from the ground up with their shared childhood backstory. The issues they struggle with are heavy – hoarding, a brain injury, depression, impulsiveness. But Lange handles them with perfect decorum.
Some readers may describe this story as a slow burn. The plot is simply this: Tara is released from prison. While trying to rebuild her life, she realizes that Eddie and Geraldine are neck deep in their own struggles.
Is this an exciting storyline? Not exactly, but it sucks the reader in regardless. Lange delivers a depth in her writing that keeps the audience wanting to know more about the characters.
While being so immersed in their lives, it’s easy to root for the Connellys. When things start to unravel and tension rises, hope is what keeps the pages turning: hoping this family finally catches their well-deserved break.
As a family drama, “The Connellys of County Down” absolutely delivers. It’s full of heart and inspiration, and the only thing this reader was left wanting was a follow-up report on how the Connellys are doing now. A “one year later” epilogue would have satisfied that curiosity.
But maybe that’s a wise omission by Lange because I’m still thinking about the book many days after finishing that last page imagining what wonderful things could be happening for the Connellys.
