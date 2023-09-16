Indiana Humanities and Indiana Center for the Book have announced their latest choices for the One State/One Story statewide reading program for 2023-25.
The selection for high school/adult readers is “All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake” by Tiya Miles.
The children’s selection is “Freedom Over Me: Eleven Slaves, Their Lives and Dreams Brought to Life” by Ashley Bryan.
The One State/One Story program is a signature program of Indiana Humanities. The two selections (this is the first cycle to feature two titles) are meant to advance the organization’s Advancing Racial Equity programming.
“The humanities give us an opportunity to connect with out neighbors about topics like the legacies of slavery and the importance of collecting, researching and learning our shared history,” said Megan Telligman, director of programs at Indiana Humanities. “As with every One State/One Story, our goal is to cultivate discussions that can create more resilient communities and bring Hoosiers together.”
The Community Read program returns as an adjunct to One State/One Read. The program offers grants of $750, copies of the book(s) and promotional materials to organizations that sign up to host three or more programs to explore the themes and ideas of the book(s).
To get involved:
• Read a blog post about the selected books at indianahumanities.org/program/one-state-one-story.
• Apply to host a Community Read.
• Check out the book(s) for a book club discussion through the Novel Conversations statewide lending library.
• Attend a talk arranged through the Advancing Racial Equity Speakers Bureau.