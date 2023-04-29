“May mercy be upon the man who finds himself the enemy of a vengeful medium.”
Lenna Wickes is searching for justice. Her sister, Evie, was murdered and there are no clues, leads or evidence to provide any details about her untimely demise. Luckily, Evie’s premortem interest in the spiritual world leads her sister to seek answers from an acclaimed medium who performs specialized seances for victims of murder: Vaudeline D’Allaire.
Lenna faces one problem: Can she bring herself to believe in the occult in order to avenge her sister’s death when her own science-based logic runs so deep?
In “The London Seance Society,” author Sarah Penner transports readers to London in 1873 where the spiritualist movement is gaining momentum and women aren’t warmly welcomed to hop on that bandwagon. As explained in her author’s note, with this novel Penner dives into the late Victorian era when people were starting to really explore otherwordly practices, including parlor room seances.
The London Seance Society is a gentleman’s-only club in every sense of the definition; no women are allowed and they definitely take every advantage to swindle and mislead new widows with their services.
As a spiritualist understudy of Vaudeline’s, Lenna accompanies her teacher to London. They have been summoned by none other than the vice president of the Department of Spiritualism in The London Seance Society, Mr. Morley. He too has an unsolved homicide on his hands involving the president of the society. The heroines in the novel are of course Lenna and Vaudeline as they manifest their bravery and determination to find the truth among the murky details surrounding not one, but two murders now.
Penner captures the feeling of London in the late 19th century with dark, underbelly-type descriptions. The women must dress as men to enter the Society’s building. Everything seems cloaked in darkness and gloomy drizzle.
The men discuss untoward subjects and reveal through whispers their deceitful business practices as seance mediums for the newly bereaved – clearly a much different approach than Vaudeline’s honest methods of connecting with spirits to reveal their murderers’ identities for justice.
Starting a bit slow, the story picks up pace as the women start to unravel a more disturbing issue while digging for murder details leading up to the seance Vaudeline has been called to perform. With so much at stake, including their lives, it becomes unclear whether either of the murders will be solved before everything goes up in smoke.
Though there is a heaviness to the narrative, Penner keeps readers drawn in by slowly weaving a web of clues to reveal the whodunit aspect of the story. The introduction of lighter banter even just sprinkled in could have given the reader a reprieve from the weight of the subject matter.
The writing was cultivated and descriptive throughout. Penner’s inclusion of an author’s note was beneficial and highly interesting by giving a short history and additional information about Victorian grieving customs.
An intricate and complex read with richly developed characters and an engrossing mystery, “The London Seance Society” is a unique and delightful twist on historical fiction.
Christy Keller is a page designer for The Journal Gazette.