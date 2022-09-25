Living up to high school superlatives – most likely to write a novel, most likely to be a rock star, most likely to run a marathon – doesn’t seem that important until a 25-year high school reunion is afoot and a group of best friends realizes only one out of the four have fulfilled the predictions their peers bestowed upon them.
Melissa, Priya, Tara and Suki secured Most Likely to Win the White House, Cure Cancer, Open a Michelin-Starred Restaurant and Join the Forbes 400 in their 1997 yearbook only weeks before graduation. Being one another’s biggest cheerleaders, the women were bound and determined to support each other until they fulfilled their student-given titles.
Twenty-five years later, things aren’t quite what they imagined.
Author Elyssa Friedland delivers a huge dose of humor and a look into what defines being a successful woman in all aspects of life in “The Most Likely Club.”
Each chapter alternates among the four women and examines how their situations are unique from one another.
Despite their huge differences (ranging from president of the PTA to an inventor of a billion-dollar makeup app), they are always there for each other through the ups and downs of life, representing the definition of ultimate long-term friendships.
Friedland keeps the pace light and upbeat chapter to chapter while still developing a commentary on the struggles women endure in day-to-day life. Climbing the career ladder while still fulfilling society’s expectation to act as the primary caretaker of children is one of the examples of struggle shared among the characters. Being a woman in a primarily male field of occupation is another. The author examines how women in powerful, influential positions are perceived in a more negative light than men who hold the same status.
With Suki unable to attend the reunion due to the demands of her billion-dollar company, the other three friends form a pact to help one another grow closer to achieving their superlatives. As obstacles arise and the demands of daily life start to pile up, the goals they set may be harder to attain than they first imagined.
As they work harder to reach their full potential, Suki (the only one to live up to her superlative) reaches out with shocking news and they realize maybe “having it all” isn’t as perfect as it seems.
Filled with ’90s nostalgia and friendship in its purest form, “The Most Likely Club” is a relatable story for anyone who has ever strayed from their plan only to realize there are multiple paths that lead to personal growth and that success doesn’t look the same for everyone.
Christy Keller is a page designer for The Journal Gazette.