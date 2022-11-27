“Suicide doesn’t work like terminal illness. You don’t always get to prepare, to say your goodbyes. The end sometimes arrives without warning. It swings for you and all you can do is accept the beating.”
Eve Ezenwa-Morrow finds her husband’s body after he commits suicide on New Year’s Eve. Without any knowledge of Quentin’s unhappiness, along with the absence of a note explaining his actions, grief swallows Eve whole as she spends the following days, weeks and months asking one question: Why?
Author Onyi Nwabineli tackles the heavy topics of grief and suicide in her debut novel, “Someday, Maybe.” Written as a first-person account from the view of the young widow, the novel explores every aspect of grief in such heart-wrenching detail that the reader gets enveloped in the raw emotion Eve feels every moment since her husband’s death.
Even with the support of her tight-knit Nigerian family and close friends, she can’t escape the deep feelings of abandonment and self-blame.
Not only does Nwabineli chronicle a wife’s haunting journey of losing her husband, she also illustrates how that grief affects those surrounding Eve.
Her parents, siblings, niece, nephew and her closest friends are all perplexed about what they can do to help while also wading through their own feelings about Quentin’s death.
Anger comes to the forefront when Eve’s circle of support questions why her soulmate would leave her this way and with no answers as to why.
The author takes on yet another complex topic when Eve’s wealthy, white mother-in-law, Aspen, shuns her daughter-in-law for her Nigerian ethnicity then after Quentin’s death blames Eve for his demise. Classism and racism play significant parts in explaining why Aspen makes Eve’s grieving process even more harrowing than it ordinarily would be.
Nwabineli weaves these complicated subjects flawlessly into the narrative without feeling as though she is forcing them into the plot.
Eve’s character is fleshed out fully for the reader in a way that is so intimate yet at times grotesque, which is fitting as she struggles throughout the book. Her vulnerability spills out on every page, coated in anguish.
As for Quentin’s character, the author gives but meager details about his life both before and after marrying Eve.
Readers don’t get an idea of who Quentin was as an individual and primarily see him portraying his role as a husband in the flashbacks provided by Eve.
Maybe this was a purposeful tactic in order to keep the focus on Eve and her grief, but it feels as though something is missing in certain parts of the narrative.
“Sometimes, Maybe” might be a deep and somber story, but it isn’t without hope.
As the reader mourns alongside Eve, the emphasis on supportive relationships and family bonds becomes a reminder that she isn’t alone.
Though at times she pushes back and falters in her progress, Eve takes small steps forward to give the reader confidence that healing is possible.
Christy Keller is a page designer for The Journal Gazette.