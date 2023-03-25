Alice avoids love and relationships like others avoid the plague. Gabby, Alice’s best friend, on the other hand believes in love even though it isn’t quite working out.
When Alice tries to cheer up her recently heartbroken sidekick by writing her an inspirational story, things take a strange (or possibly magical) turn. Before she realizes it, Alice has stumbled upon a new career as a ... love scribe.
Amy Meyerson uses her whimsical writing style to draw readers into “The Love Scribe.” Meyerson’s novel is a perfectly executed example of magical realism. Giving readers a realistic setting and sprinkling it with small fantastical details, the author creates intrigue and momentum that produces a true page-turner.
The character development is uniquely creative in that Alice’s personality is revealed to readers through her past hangups with loss and grief. She has no desire to explore romantic interests for herself, but has ironically made a new job out of writing stories for others that lead them to love.
She embraces her creative gift and considers it not only a way to make money, but as a calling to bring happiness to others (seeing as how she doesn’t believe in it for herself).
As Alice continues to take on more and more clients through word-of-mouth advertising, she is astonished at the number of stories she has been asked to compose. Feeling as though she’s doing a somewhat magical service, Alice becomes disheartened when some of the love matches don’t unfold quite as she hoped.
Not all the relationships are lasting and some couples end things on toxic and violent notes. When she starts to doubt her matchmaking endeavor, a mysterious letter arrives summoning her to a mansion in the woods.
Through this journey into the unknown, Alice meets Madeline. Madeline, something of an enigma, invites Alice into her home and hires her to write a story. Unlike her usual love-seeking story requests, the elderly lady says she is in dire need of Alice’s services; she doesn’t just “want” love.
Alice starts to wonder whether she can fulfill this woman’s expectations without looking more closely into her life. Normally an idea just hits her out of nowhere, but writer’s block is threatening to upend her pen-to-paper profession.
Meyerson uses a slow-burn approach to bring forth Alice’s conflict with herself. As Alice starts to research all the stories she has written and their outcome, her own issues with love and commitment start to surface.
As readers listen to Alice interact with her clients, small glimpses into her past give the audience a reason to sympathize and root for the self-proclaimed love scribe.
Not only is this a novel written for fans of love, it is also a tribute to the magic of the written word. “The Love Scribe” is a realistic narrative with an extra tidbit of enchantment to evoke a feeling of hope that is sometimes hard to capture outside of a book.
“Maybe each time, though, no matter how many loves you’d had before, maybe each time you had to learn again. In that way love was a lot like writing.”
Christy Keller is a page designer for The Journal Gazette.