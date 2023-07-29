“Never buy a beach house. Don’t even dream about one. ... If you must do something, pray for the people that own beach houses. Pity them. Certainly don’t, under any circumstance, envy them.”
And so it begins, the story of how Kathleen Deane ended up being a miserable new owner of an East Coast beach “cottage” (a nice way of saying very tiny shack) in a small town named Whitbey.
Shortly after her husband, Tom, decided he needed to find himself all by himself after 30 years of marriage, Kathleen boxed up what was necessary and left Kansas City in pursuit of an oceanfront view at the age of 59. Surely it would be as magical as her childhood friend, Josie, portrayed it to be in all the Christmas cards she had sent over the years – a new start with sand between her toes and a salty breeze running through her hair. Surely.
In Elizabeth Castellano’s debut novel, “Save What’s Left,” the idea of a carefree life watching the sun rise while taking a peaceful stroll collecting shells merely steps from your very own beach home is all but crashed down like a giant wave during a hurricane. Chronicling her main character’s discovery of what seaside living is really like in a town where everybody knows each other’s business and people squabble over issues at public hearings, Castellano sets a hilarious tone for readers within the first few chapters.
Just days into her new life, Kathleen barely has had time to start judging all these locals for not just enjoying their picture-perfect views before she finds herself among them in an outrage over her new neighbors (even though she has yet to meet them). Her problem: the Sugar Cube – a new mega-mansion going up within feet of her tiny piece of what-should-have-been paradise.
With the help of her new best friend, Rosemary (the curmudgeonly woman who lives across the street), Kathleen starts composing lengthy emails to the town supervisor listing all the violations her new absentee neighbors are committing while building their gigantic nuisance of a house. Before she knows it, she’s attending zoning board meetings and doing research on all the permits that have to be filed to build such a monstrosity.
Readers can’t help but laugh out loud at the thought of a woman in search of a simple and fulfilling retirement in a small beach town who instead turns out to be in a full-time war against town officials and her neighbors. With that said, even with the funny, clever writing, “Save What’s Left” could be seen as a pointless story because not much happens if a driving plot is what readers seek. Simply put, this is a book about a woman who writes repetitive letters complaining about people not following the rules in a town where she’s the newcomer.
If readers go in without the expectation of a fast-paced novel and just enjoy the banter and the setting, then Castellano’s debut may be satisfactory for some. However, the lack of events and the somewhat rushed and far-fetched ending will likely leave most people with a disappointed feeling. Sometimes humor and smart writing just can’t make up for a lackluster plot.
Christy Keller is a page designer for The Journal Gazette.