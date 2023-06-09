Looking like an animated dream by Vincent Van Gogh, enhanced satellite imagery of multi-color swirls of wildfire smoke envelops the East Coast and Midwest.
Out of context, it’s almost serene, but the colorful undulating patterns represent a surge in hazardous air quality for places such as Washington, D.C., New York City, Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has already issued warnings about air quality, and it believes the fires may continue to impact Indiana’s air.
It’s not the apocalypse. But the wildfires in Quebec may be yet another sign of a distressing future.
On Wednesday and Thursday, IDEM issued “air quality action days” due to an increase in Particulate Matter 2.5 (PM2.5), inhalable particles with a diameter about 30 times thinner than a strand of hair.
“(Particulate Matter 2.5) is composed of microscopic dust, soot, and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled,” according to the state’s environmental management department. “Those people at risk are particularly vulnerable after several days of high PM2.5 exposure.”
The federal government’s airnow.org site lists Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” – below “unhealthy” and above “moderate.”
Officials recommend keeping outdoor activities light and short and going indoors if symptoms arise.
How long will this persist?
“A stalled low-pressure system directing smoke southward may shift away from the region this weekend, but as long as the fires continue, the smoke may simply be directed towards (sic) other areas of the U.S.,” the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center tweeted Wednesday afternoon.
As for how climate change may play a role, nearly 9 million acres have burned in Canada – a 1,400% increase in the usual number of acres burned for this time of year. And while half of the Canadian forest fires this year have been started by humans, “the conditions that make wildfires more intense and severe, including heat and drought, are strongly linked to human-induced changes in the climate,” according to an ABC News report.
Try to breathe easily and dream of clear air days soon.