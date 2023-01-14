In the story of Adam and Eve in Eden, the two, ashamed of their nakedness after eating from the tree of knowledge, donned fig leaves to, as the Monty Python troupe would say, cover their naughty bits.
It wasn’t shame that caused our ancestors to put on clothes, but a necessity, according to new archaeological research out of northern Germany. The discovery of peeled and cut-marked bones in Schöningen – including a weapons cache of nine throwing spears, a thrusting lance and two throwing sticks – suggests that prehistoric animals were skinned for their fur some 300,000 years ago.
Exploiting bears, especially cave bears, has been a century-old debate, not only due to their relevance to early human diets but also for the use of skins, researchers wrote in an article published late last month.
“Tracing the origins of hide exploitation can contribute to the understanding of survival strategies in the cold and harsh conditions of Northwestern Europe during the Middle Pleistocene,” write a team of researchers led by archaeozoologist Ivo Verheijen of the University of Tübingen in Germany, for the Journal of Human Evolution.
The Schöningen spears were excavated in the mid-to late-1990s, and their discovery modernized how archaeologists considered early humans’ cultural and social development. Middle Pleistocene hominins were considered scavengers rather than hunters.
This discovery will not likely push viewers to consider the accuracy of Hanna-Barbera’s “The Flintstones.”