Asked when he realized his older brother had a talent for architecture and planning, Jacob Benedict told a story that would seem apocryphal if there hadn’t been eyewitnesses.
“When we were kids, we played together all of the time and, like most kids, we had a ton of action figures,” said Jacob, an investment director for the University of Notre Dame. “We were really into He-Man.”
Jacob notes that young Zach’s playtime would include an epic design-build that even drew the awe of their parents, Ron and Patti Benedict. Zach would not only set up the castle, but he would also drag plants in from around their home in Avilla. An impatient Jacob just wanted to put the action into their figures.
“It started to feel like work, but for him, this was playing! It was the design of the landscape for him; I would destroy the entire thing,” Jacob said.
Without a beat, Jacob’s tone turned from amusement to reverence about his brother’s calling.
“(Zach) has always had a deep attachment to the significance of places,” said the brother and best friend.
It’s a credo for Benedict’s work as an architect. Since moving to Fort Wayne in 2005, he’s become a community leader who sees the importance of creating a sense of belonging and inclusivity. His life intersects vocation, spirit, family, and fidelity toward the concept of The Greater Good.
Whether it’s collaboratively working to transform The Landing into a national exemplar of a live-work-play environment, serving on the board of Greater Fort Wayne Inc., delivering a TEDxFort Wayne talk or a commencement address at his alma mater, Benedict’s role is catalytic, spurring not just discussion but action.
And that is why he is our Citizen of the Year, an award the self-effacing and gracious Benedict said he was humbled by.
Husband to Nicollete and father to two children, Benedict graduated from Ball State University’s College of Architecture and Planning with a Master of Architecture and eventually the American Institute of Architecture AIA designation. In December, he was appointed president of MKM architecture + design, the firm he’s worked for since 2005.
In a conversation with The Journal Gazette in December, Benedict talked about the difference between the old master-builder paradigm and what he’s become, architect as community leader. He defines a sense of belonging as finding the proper nexus between comfort and cooperation, a place that embraces its past but cherishes inclusivity.
For example, in 2021, Benedict brought together 20 local thinkers, doers and writers, ranging from designer-writer Matt Kelley to fellow architect Uzma Mirza to Purdue University Fort Wayne professor Curtis Crisler. The output was the book “Forthcoming: Considering the Future State of Our City.”
This unprecedented view of the city gathers people with perspectives shaped by race, gender, education, vocation and geography. Some writers are lifelong residents, others are emigres. (Proceeds are donated to United Way of Allen County.)
“Zach’s been involved since he got to Fort Wayne, and he’s always been a great thought leader,” said John Urbahns, president and CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc.
“He’s pushed the thought envelope. That’s one thing that’s unique about Zach is obviously he’s got a great design background and urban design and architecture, but he’s always thinking about what we can do better as a community.”
And he’s not afraid to say what needs to be said. But he’s also not a scold, said Urbhans and Ellen Cutter, Greater Fort Wayne’s chief economic development officer. He’s adept at tackling challenging issues but with a sense of humor.
Even though MKM was not designing Electric Works, Benedict’s direction of Greater Fort Wayne Inc.’s downtown development committee meant he could evangelize the project’s importance to an audience away from boardrooms.
At a time when developers and politicians were at loggerheads, Benedict’s Aug. 17, 2020, Journal Gazette op-ed “Beyond a binary vision” defined the stakes associated with abandoning Electric Works. The country was watching, and Electric Works would be a visual and economic demarcation from Fort Wayne’s outdated reputation as a Rust Belt relic.
“The truth is, meaningful progress is often achieved by resisting the instinct to oversimplify these issues and, instead, working together to understand the complex, systemic problems that directly affect our shared success,” Benedict wrote. “Unfortunately, what usually gets in the way for many cities is a growing resistance to compromise and our disinterest in cooperation.”
Two years later, he continues to use his standing to urge leaders to push forward.
“He talked recently about just ensuring that we aren’t working just linearly, one project at a time. We’ve got so much momentum, we need to be pushing many things forward, both short term and longer term,” Cutter said.
“I would love to have a reputation of someone who tries to add value to the problems he’s been given to solve.”
– Fort Wayne Magazine interview, April 2015
If there is a talismanic place for inclusivity and democratic values for Benedict, it is a public library. Cutter paraphrased one of Benedict’s dictums: Libraries are one of the only places you can be where you’re not expected to spend money.
He, along with senior associate Jordan Owens, helmed the renovation of the Wells County Public Library in Bluffton, a stately Carnegie library built in 1903. Again, the modern library is not just a warehouse of books, but, he said, an opportunity incubator that provides fellowship and personal growth.
Benedict’s passion for what a library represents is palpable. He’s an admitted bibliophile. And his mother has been a librarian at St. Mary’s in Avilla, the same small Catholic school he and his brother attended as children.
“But, probably the real answer is, I’m really interested in democratic places. And in most communities, that’s the last one,” he said.
“It’s the last place in a lot of cities that you could wave to a passer-by and not know if that person is a CEO of a local company or a homeless individual. And you’ll never know. And you’ve done both, I promise, if you’ve been in a library. So having a place that bears that responsibility is not only something that I think (is) increasingly rare, but exponentially important.”
That belief in the power of libraries is why Benedict was bestowed the Indiana Library Federation’s Library Champion Award. It recognizes an individual, corporate entity or group who has rendered outstanding service to Indiana libraries or media centers in their local community, throughout their region or the state.
“When you think of the definition of a champion, a person who fights or argues for a cause on behalf of someone else, Zach Benedict will always come to my thoughts,” said Sarah MacNeill, director of the Wells County Public Library, in a news release announcing the award. “His genuine respect for libraries, willingness to tell anyone in any setting what libraries do for our communities, and his passion for improving, not only his library community, but all library communities are evident in all that he does.”
“I think the aspiration is that a community shouldn’t limit a person’s potential. … To me a livable community brings out potential, instead of limiting it.”
– Zachary Benedict, Fort Wayne Magazine, April 2015
In taking on the rehabilitation of the Arts United Center, designed by one of his architectural heroes, Louis I. Kahn, Benedict’s view is similar to the public library. He’s renovating an iconic space specifically built for community theater and opening the building to accommodate visitors, actors and technicians who are physically challenged.
It’s a career-defining moment that suits his view of community leadership. The arts move us toward the power of self-expression and are a convener of people. How we interact with one another in such an environment – as creator or visitor – is as important as the materials used.
One of Benedict’s biggest fans is Susan Mendenhall, former chief executive officer and president of Arts United, who worked with Benedict on this project, as well as on Greater Fort Wayne Inc.’s board of directors.
“He is keenly aware that the way we construct our environment shapes our behavior,” she said. “This approach allows him to ‘color outside of the lines’ of conventional approaches and give real purpose and merit to design decisions.
“When it comes to community leadership, Zach takes a creative yet pragmatic approach to addressing complex, community-wide issues such as housing, health care, aging and quality of place, and often serves as a voice of reason and optimism when there are opposing views.”
When you think about how MKM and Zach portrayed their mission, “they do take that higher, more integrated role,” said David Ferguson, dean of the R. Wayne Estopinal College of Architecture and Planning. He’s worked with Benedict, who serves on the school’s advisory board, and other local alums to increase the school’s visibility in the region.
Ferguson recounted a recent visit to Fort Wayne to open Ball State at Electric Works – an office within a co-working space where architecture and planning students, faculty and staff can work with partners in and around Fort Wayne.
Ferguson visited MKM’s new offices in a rehabbed space along Brackenridge Street’s Warehouse Row. Three days earlier, he had lunch with students, and one raved about her internship at MKM. The student described being inspired by Benedict and MKM’s model that integrates the designer’s role with that of a community leader.
“She understood for the first time, by being in that office and working with this principal, the potential impact you can have beyond the design and planning aspect,” Ferguson said. “How do you inspire culture? How do you inspire people to think differently, and maybe at a more comprehensive level, about how space influences them and how we actually can control that through good design strategy?”
“I don’t know if there is another city of our size that has accomplished more in terms of planning, growth and development in the last 10 years … And instead of relaxing and looking back at our accomplishments, this community keeps moving forward and asking, ‘What’s next?’ ”
– Zachary Benedict, The Journal Gazette, Feb. 3, 2020
Fort Wayne has unshackled itself from the Rust Belt label. Yet, for all its growth, the city is still facing a reckoning for its past. Inclusivity is important to Benedict, and he’s said that equity is what he’s looking to create. Discussion should lead to action, so Benedict uses his earned cultural capital – whether it be a building, board membership or book – to build opportunities for people.
“My burden of responsibility is providing equitable platforms,” he said. “And how people use those platforms, I hope with some guidance and nudging, they’ll use it to a good, optimal effect.
“The question is, do I have enough sensibility to understand what equity looks like? And that’s where I think life experiences sometimes are as valuable as academic experiences.”
The question isn’t about self-doubt. Instead, like a true leader, Benedict measures ideas against the reality of resistance rather than through the vacuum of theory and conceit. There’s one thing for someone to do good, but the virtue is in humbling the ego enough to respect different voices and see different realities. That’s what makes Benedict, as effective in influencing CEOs as community activists, our Citizen of the Year.