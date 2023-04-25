Although it might not be top of mind for our legislators in Indianapolis, the state’s mayors take the threat of climate change seriously. Last week, Tom Henry unfurled the first phase of “Sustaining Fort Wayne,” his administration’s climate action and adaptation plan to mitigate environmental changes.
Evansville, Indianapolis, South Bend and other Indiana communities have also developed climate action plans focusing on renewable energy, economic development and reducing carbon emissions.
Arguing about whether climate change is real is irrational. As the Purdue University Climate Change Research Center has pointed out, the Earth is warmer, based on thousands of weather station observations. Moreover, human activity is a significant cause affecting people’s lives globally. Hoosiers are not exempt.
According to First Street Foundation, a nonprofit risk management research firm, Indiana and other middle-of-the-country states will become part of an “extreme heat belt” in the next 30 years. Why does it matter?
The studies correlate with data the city uses to assess our future. By the 2050s, the average days hotter than 90 degrees are expected to increase from 15 to more than 50. At the same time, we will see a rise in “extreme precipitation events” – when more than 2 inches falls in 24 hours – from seven to nine.
Extreme heat raises the likelihood of illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can lead to more hospitalizations and medical costs, according to Purdue University’s Indiana Climate Change Impacts assessment. Extreme heat also reduces crop yields, counteracting the benefits of a longer growing season.
Fort Wayne is already moving toward a more climate-friendly infrastructure. This year, the city installed 17 level-2 public chargers, typically found at commercial locations such as retail centers, parking garages, hotels, and restaurants and used by EV owners who require a quick and efficient way to recharge their vehicles. The city looks to install 20 more soon.
The Biden administration’s goal is to have half of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2030. According to the White House, there are more than 3 million EVs on the road and more than 135,000 public EV chargers across the country.
The city’s document also has a goal for Fort Wayne City Utilities: net zero energy consumption by 2030. According to the report, a significant component of achieving this target is construction of a 6-megawatt solar array, to be completed in late 2023.
In terms of traffic signals and street lights – representing 18% of the city’s operations emissions in 2018 – Fort Wayne plans to install energy-efficient bulbs that reduce energy and maintenance costs.
The city’s plan is its first significant step forward into a future that is uncertain but, with work, not entirely bleak. First, we need to face the truth of what’s going on. Then, we must find ways as individuals and neighbors to disconnect ourselves – and our environment – from our addiction to toxic convenience.