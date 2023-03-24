Collies have been a part of our family’s life for decades.
A few months ago, my wife and I became fosters for a 2-year-old merle rescued from a breeding operation in Illinois where 198 adult collies lived in squalor. It’s no surprise that Robyn, like almost all the collies we’ve fostered or adopted, is a smart, sweet and beautiful creature despite her unpromising upbringing.
Over the next week, hundreds of collies and their owners will descend on Fort Wayne for the Collie Club of America’s national specialty show. The CCA describes its gathering as one of the largest and oldest specialty dog shows in the country.
Originally used as herding dogs in Scotland and England, collies are a varied breed. There are long-haired collies, known as “roughs,” and short-haired collies called “smooths.” Their coats come in a variety of sable brown, black, white and gray.
For a long time, a sable rough collie was the most famous dog in America. “Lassie,” a family-favorite TV show, ran on CBS from the mid-1950s to the early 1970s, telling stories of a brave, loyal, sensitive dog and a boy who loved her. We collie owners will tell you we see these same traits in our collies as well.
Over the years, our family has had collies who confronted burglars, nurtured other pets and took it as their job to watch over our children.
The collie association’s first gathering in Fort Wayne offers a rare chance to see beautiful, finely trained collies compete in different events.
Most will be at the Memorial Coliseum, and all are open to the public.
Laura LaBounty, the club’s communications chair, recommends the smooth collie competition March 31, the junior program April 1, in which collie owners age 9-18 demonstrate their handling skills, and the rough collie competition Saturday afternoon.
Tim Harmon is a retired Journal Gazette editorial writer.